The cat was lost for four days on Mt. Britsen in Switzerland before meeting the hikers, who helped the feline reunite with her owners

Cat Lost on Swiss Mountain Follows Hikers to 10,000-Foot-Tall Summit for Company and Comfort

A tiny cat joined two hikers trekking over 10,000 feet to the summit of a Swiss mountain.

Cyril and Erik Rohrer recently climbed Mt. Britsen in Switzerland with a lost kitten interloper. Before reaching the Rohrer, the cat wandered away from civilization and ended up on the mountain's slopes. Turned around and far away from home, the cat decided to follow the hikers to Mt. Britsen's peak instead of finding a way home.

The Rohrer kept an eye on the feline during their journey and eventually handed over the cat to another group of hikers. Those Good Samaritans took the cat back down the mountain to the valley below and reunited the pet with her owners.

Cyril, from Sachseln, Switzerland, said: "It was 4:30 am, at around 1200 meters, when we heard a cat in the dark forest. She made a really scared and confused impression. But we couldn't get rid of her while walking uphill. So she stayed with us."

"She started to shiver, and her paws began to bleed from the hard snow. Sometimes we picked her up and carried her when she was too exhausted to walk uphill anymore," the hiker added. "We were definitely confused. I felt really sorry for the cat. She was really exhausted on the ridge underneath the summit."

Cyril also told SWNS that he later found out that the cat was missing four days before joining their group and had already followed another set of hikers up to the top of Mt. Britsen.