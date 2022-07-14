Cat Lost in Boston Airport Found After Evading Capture for 3 Weeks: 'I'm Kind of in Disbelief'
Rowdy the cat is on her way back to her family after an eventful few weeks in Boston.
According to the Associated Press, Rowdy the cat escaped from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport on June 24. The incident reportedly occurred while the cat was being unloaded from a Lufthansa flight she and her owners took from Germany to Boston.
"Lufthansa said that when unloading the flight Friday, Rowdy got out of her carrier first. We got told that yeah well, she got out and she's just in the cargo area. So we thought, OK, they'll find her," Patty Sahli, one of Rowdy's owners, told CBS about when the feline first went missing.
Even though recapturing Rowdy seemed like an easy job at first, the pet managed to evade capture for three weeks, hiding out inside the airport and running off whenever someone approached. Finally, on July 13, Rowdy was safely secured.
"Whether out of fatigue or hunger, we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said of the cat in a statement obtained by AP.
"I'm kind of in disbelief," Sahli added to the outlet. "I thought, 'What are the odds we're actually going to get her back?' But I got a call this morning, and I am just so shocked."
According to AP, Rowdy will be on her way home after receiving a health check.
"It was such a community effort. We're just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her," Sahli said.