Pet Parents Can't Stop Posting About This Halloween Haunted House for Cats

Halloween is spooky. Halloween is scary. Halloween is … furry?
Oct. 31 isn’t just for humans: More retailers are realizing pets want to be part of the Halloween fun, too.
Of course, there are plenty of costumes for pets out there, but now they have their own haunted houses as well.
Target has made one these eerie attractions just for cats called the Double-Decker Haunted Cat Scratch House from Hyde and Eek! Boutique (now on sale for $13.99).
As the name suggests, this kitty contraption features two floors of cardboard scratchers designed to look like a dilapidated, ghost-ridden manor.
Even with this creepy exterior, cats and their owners seem to be flocking to this product, posting the proof on Twitter.
WARNING: Some assembly required.
So if you are a cat owner planning to visit Target for “just one thing” sometime soon, know there is a high probability you will also leave with a haunted house for your feline.