Pet Parents Can't Stop Posting About This Halloween Haunted House for Cats

Halloween is spooky. Halloween is scary. Halloween is … furry?

Oct. 31 isn’t just for humans: More retailers are realizing pets want to be part of the Halloween fun, too.

Of course, there are plenty of costumes for pets out there, but now they have their own haunted houses as well.

Target has made one these eerie attractions just for cats called the Double-Decker Haunted Cat Scratch House from Hyde and Eek! Boutique (now on sale for $13.99).

As the name suggests, this kitty contraption features two floors of cardboard scratchers designed to look like a dilapidated, ghost-ridden manor.

Even with this creepy exterior, cats and their owners seem to be flocking to this product, posting the proof on Twitter.

Cats love the kitty haunted house I got them!! pic.twitter.com/menwWF5Ajt — Hux Defense Squad (@bettiebloodshed) October 4, 2018

We got a haunted house for our cats pic.twitter.com/OBFwUmWVcU — peach (@holly_hues) October 8, 2018

WARNING: Some assembly required.

You know, I didn't consider that there would be intricate assembly, but I also didn't consider that I would be buying my cat a haunted house when I went into Target to get cat litter so I guess we're all learning as we go here pic.twitter.com/wnI0IEjhJ1 — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) October 4, 2018

IN THIS HOUSE, WE LOVE HALLOWEEN 👻🎃👻🎃👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/o4cxxnu7Y4 — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) October 4, 2018

My brother and sister-in-law got their cat a goddamn haunted house I can't 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKzQ3jkx09 — Maddie Anderson (@the_maddogg) September 25, 2018

So if you are a cat owner planning to visit Target for “just one thing” sometime soon, know there is a high probability you will also leave with a haunted house for your feline.