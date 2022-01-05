A Colorado family in the process of moving dropped off a recliner to the Denver Arc Store without realizing their cat had climbed inside the chair

Curious Cat Found Hiding in Recliner Donated to Denver Thrift Store Is Reunited with His Owners

Talk about a happy ending! A beloved cat was reunited with his "frantic" owners after he was found hiding in a donated recliner at a Colorado thrift store.

On New Year's Eve, Denver Animal Protection (DAP) received a call from the Denver Arc Store about a family in the process of moving that had dropped off a recliner to the Colorado thrift store without knowing their cat Montequlla was inside, according to KDVR.

Tammy Vigil with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment told KUSA that the store's staff stumbled upon the hidden kitty after the owners left, prompting them to reach out to DAP.

"Sure enough, there's a recliner out front, and there's a little orange tabby stuck inside," DAP officer Jenna Humphreys, who responded to the call, told KMGH. "Very friendly, couldn't get out. They [store staff] said that they had noticed the meowing shortly after somebody had dropped it off."

Humphreys lured the cat out of the chair and, thanks to the feline's microchip, identified his owners, although she couldn't get a hold of the pet parents initially.

Unbeknownst to DAP, Montequlla's owners were frantically searching for the cat at the same time, unaware that the animal had crawled into their recliner before it was donated.

Eventually, the feline's family realized Montequlla was hiding in the donated furniture when they couldn't find the kitty at their empty home. The owners drove back to the thrift store, where store employees put them in contact with Humphreys.

The animal protection officer advised that stressful events — like moving — can often cause animals to seek shelter in odd places.

"Oftentimes, when we have a stressful event like that, we know that animals can seek hiding spots. So, this one just happened to pick the recliner that they were going to donate to Arc," said Humphreys. "It's not uncommon for us to be called to help remove animals from those situations, but this was a new one."