Michigan Cat Found Frozen to the Ground Recovering After Rescue: 'We Won't Give Up'

A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend.

The Good Samaritan discovered the feline, an older male, on Dec. 26 and brought him to Big Lake Animal Clinic in Muskegon, Michigan, to get the pet help, the clinic said in a social media post. The facility added that staff members named the recovering cat Elliot after the winter storm affecting Michigan when he was found.

According to Big Lake Animal Clinic, Elliot's body temperature was only 94 degrees, and the cat's eyes were crusted shut when he arrived at the clinic. The veterinary staff brought up Elliot's body temperature with blankets and warm IV fluids. During his first day at the clinic, Elliot had his eyes cleaned and received an exam to check for additional injuries.

Since starting his recovery in the warm indoors, Elliot has been "resting comfortably" under close monitoring, per the animal clinic. On Tuesday morning, the facility shared that the feline "sat up this morning to eat a little and was reaching his paw out to the vet tech caring for him."

"This evening, he stood up to eat some more food," the clinic wrote.

A Tuesday video update the clinic posted shows a gray and white cat eating and receiving pets from a clinic worker.

"Will take a week or two for him to fully recover," Big Lake Animal Clinic wrote along with the clip.

Another update on Elliot's condition was shared in the comments of the original post on Tuesday,

"We are so happy to say he is doing much better and was monitored during the night," the clinic wrote.

"He reaches out his paw to the vet tech that has been caring for him overnight, showing her just how happy he is that he is being helped. He still has a long way to go, but we won't give up."