Man Walking His Dog Hospitalized After Cat Falls on His Head, Knocking Him Unconscious

A story out of China proves that if it every started raining literal cats and dogs, we would all be in trouble.

According to the New York Post, this summer, a man was out walking his dog in the city Harbin, in China's Heilongjiang province, when a cat fell from a building's balcony directly above the man and landed on his head.

The kitty collision knocked the man to the ground, as shown in footage obtained by the outlet, and reportedly left him unconscious. Someone who witnessed the unusual cat attack called emergency services and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The hospital found that the man sustained a cervical spinal cord injury from the feline landing on his head, reports Metro. The elderly dog walker was eventually discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home in a neck brace.