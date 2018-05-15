Caught on Camera: Family Feline Narrowly Escapes Clutches of Would-Be Catnapper

Mo the Cat was simply minding his own business, lounging on the porch of his Lincoln, Nebraska, home on May 9 when the handsome hisser almost fell victim to a kitty criminal.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Mo “escaped by a whisker.” Typically an indoor cat, Mo’s owner of eight years Samuel Evertson let the feline out on the front porch to get some fresh air. As seen in the surveillance camera video of the incident, a young blonde woman appears of out nowhere, approaches him while reaching out her hand and then swiftly scoops up the brown tabby from behind and carries him away from his home.

However, just as the lady catnapper is about to hop into a green getaway car, Mo seems to realize that nobody is going to rescue him and he must become his own hero. The cat slinks away from her grip and leaps out of her clutches, seemingly dashing under the porch.

Stunned, the would-be cat thief lets her victim go and jumps into the vehicle. Moments later, the proud pussycat reappears on his porch and saunters over to the scene of the crime for one last sniff.

Mo’s owner reported the incident to the police, and told Omaha World-Herald he has no idea who the woman is. Evertson said he and his wife were watching TV inside when the almost-catnapping took place, and he only discovered the scenario because his smartphone notified him of his porch security sensor going off.

The next day, Reddit user ShammyKon posted the surveillance footage to the social platform with the title “Someone tried to steal my cat.”

“He’s an indoor cat. We let him chill on the porch when we are home. We are generally out there with him but were not at that time. He was probably laying there for 10-15 minutes before this happened,” ShammyKon commented. “I’m livid. They did it while I was home, on the other side of that wall to the deck. I don’t know what I’d be doing had they successfully taken him.”

The video soon went viral, as local news media reported the story and eventually a viewer recognized the failed cat burglar.

Police told the Lincoln Journal-Star that the young woman in the video is a 17-year-old who may have been acting on a dare to steal the cat. She was referred for prosecution to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on suspicion of attempted larceny and trespassing, according to reports.

ShammyKon’s final update to the story on Reddit reads, “Thank you everyone who shared interested and helped us search. I love Lincolnites. I love Nebraska.”