Ohio's Fairfield Area Humane Society announced on Saturday that Eggbert found a home with a family who previously adopted a pet cat from the shelter

Cat Missing an Eye and a Nostril Named Eggbert Gets Adopted After Enchanting Animal Lovers

Eggbert is heading out on his next great adventure.

After charming the Internet, Eggbert — a shelter cat missing an eye and nostril — is ready to take on the world. Ohio's Fairfield Area Humane Society (FAHS) first posted about the rescue cat on Wednesday, calling the adoptable pet "a 2-year-old absolute angel of a kitty."

"He was born missing an eye and a nostril but aside from snoring like a chainsaw, it doesn't slow him down a bit! He is a total lovebug and gets along well with other cats, dogs, and kids," the rescue, located in Lancaster, Ohio, wrote on Facebook alongside two adorable photos of the feline.

The adoption post attracted attention from numerous animal lovers, who adored Eggert's vibrant personality and sweet face. It wasn't long before the Fairfield Area Humane Society updated their initial post to let their followers know that the cat had numerous adoption applications.

Eggbert the cat Credit: Fairfield Area Humane Society

On Saturday, the shelter posted the results of their search to find Eggbert the ideal family.

"The update you've all been waiting for: Superstar Eggbert is off to his forever home!" Fairfield Area Humane Society posted on Facebook along with a photo of the cat's new family smiling and holding the pet.

"His new family has another FAHS alumni kitty at home, so we know Eggy is in the best hands. He couldn't have found a better home! He is going to be loved and spoiled rotten," the Eggbert update added.

Eggbert's growing fanbase was quick to comment on the good news.

"Thank you for opening your home and hearts to give this cat a chance," wrote one commenter. "I love this so much!! He is so beautiful!! Enjoy your new baby," added another.