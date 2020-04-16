Your Cat's 'Destructive Behavior' Could Be a Result of Your Pet Missing You, Study Finds

Image zoom Getty

Your kitty’s disobedience could be an act of love!

In a new survey study published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, researchers found that a majority of respondents linked separation anxiety felt by their cats to their pets’ behavior. Cats, according to the study, tend to act out in the form of “destructive behavior, excessive vocalization, inappropriate elimination of urine” when they miss their owners.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Some people believe that domestic cats are unable to develop an attachment to their caregivers/owners, but this idea was not confirmed by recent studies, showing that these animals can establish bonds with their owners,” one of the study’s authors told CNN. “Our study suggests that these animals might suffer when separated from their attachment figure.”

The authors also noted that several factors can contribute to separation-related problems, like the number of women in the household, total hours the cat is left alone, how often the cat plays with toys, and whether there are other animals in the home.

Of the respondents to the questionnaire, 30 of the 223 evaluated cats, about 13 percent, showed signs of separation-related problems, based on the behavior reported by the owners while they were apart from the pets.

RELATED: Your Cat Does Love You! New Study Finds Cats Form Attachment Bonds With Their Owners

Image zoom Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Among the cats identified as having potential separation anxiety, 60 percent of them were caught urinating in inappropriate areas, and about 23 percent of them defecated outside the litter box.

RELATED: Study Finds You Can ‘Pet Your Stress Away’ By Cuddling Cats and Dogs

Destructive behavior was the most common, with nearly 72 percent of the cats acting out in the form of tarnishing their surroundings. Sixty-three percent of the cats showed signs of excessive vocalizations to sound off about separation from their human companions.

RELATED VIDEO: This Dog and Cat Duo are Inseparable



In September, a study found that cats develop attachment bonds with their owners, with many felines displaying trust in their caregivers much like a baby or dog would.

“The majority of cats are looking to their owners to be a source of safety and security,” one of the researchers told NBC News at the time. “It’s important for owners to think about that. When they’re in a stressful situation, how they’re behaving can actually have a direct impact on their cats’ behavior.”