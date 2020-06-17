Narnia might look like a chimera cat, but what caused his striking two-toned face is still a mystery

Cat Dad with Handsome Two-Toned Face Fathers Two Kittens, One for Each Side of His Head

Both of Narina the cat's kids are half their dad, they just took different halves.

Narina, who lives in Britain with his owner Stephanie Jiminez, may look like a chimera cat — "a cat whose cells contain two types of DNA, caused when two embryos fuse together," according to National Geographic, and sometimes has a striking two-toned face — but a DNA test revealed that was not the case, Jiminez told Daily Mail.

"A geneticist performed tests and [found] Narnia has only one DNA ... there remains a mystery for science," she told the outlet of the black-and-grey-faced feline.

"He also has beautiful blue eyes, which is very rare in a cat that is all black. Normally blue eyes are often found in white cats," the owner added.

While what caused Narnia's handsome face fur is unknown, he is passing a little of it down to his kids. The 3-year-old feline recently fathered two kittens, one for each side of his face. Prada is all-black except for a little white her chin, and her twin brother Phoenix is all-grey. Together, the two kittens have Narnia's perfectly-divided face covered. Neither of the cats got Narnia's blue eyes, both have entrancing brown eyes instead.