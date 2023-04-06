Curious Cat Climbs onto Imam's Shoulders During Live Broadcast of Ramadan Prayer — Watch!

A curious cat jumped onto an imam's shoulders while he was leading Ramadan prayers on a live broadcast.

Imam Walid Mehsas was leading Taraweeh, a nightly prayer that is said every evening during the holy month of Ramadan, in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria, when the cat hopped onto his chest and climbed its way up to perch on the imam's shoulders.

In the video, shared by the BBC and other news agencies, the imam hardly reacts to the animal's antics, and continues to chant the prayer — but Mehsas does kindly reach out to pet the feline.

At times, the gray, brown, and white cat was seemingly camouflaged by the imam's similarly colored gray-striped apparel.

Towards the end of the video, before the imam kneels on the ground, the affectionate cat gives his new friend a nuzzle as Mehsas finishes the first part of the prayer.

Recognized as the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a holy month of fasting, Ramadan is a religious holiday that marks when Muhammad received the initial revelations that would become the Quran.

Reading the Quran, Islam's holy book, is among the rituals practiced throughout the 29 to 30 days — but the most significant tradition synonymous with Ramadan is fasting.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars that make up the core of Islam, in addition to the profession of faith (Shahada), prayer five times a day (Salat), giving alms to charity (Zakat), and pilgrimage to the Mecca (Hajj), according to BBC.

In correspondence with the first appearance of the crescent moon, this year, Ramadan started at sundown on March 22 and will last through April 20.

The religious holiday begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year since the Muslim calendar is shorter than the modern-day Gregorian calendar.