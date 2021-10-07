WATCH: Laidback Cat Climbs Into Baby Bouncer to Relax and Becomes TikTok Star

Kermit the cat loves napping in his human sibling's baby bouncer, and the habit has earned him TikTok stardom

Cat owner Misty Cook is sharing her cat Kermit's unusual habit, and social media is in love with the silly trick.

Kermit must think of himself as the baby of the family because the ginger cat loves climbing into his human sibling's baby bouncer and relaxing in the seat.

Cook shared the above ViralHog video to her TikTok account in late September with the text, "He's usually more graceful but yes, he puts himself in the baby toy." The clip has gone on to rack up over 4.5 million views.

In the video, Kermit stands on the bouncer, hovering over the toy's seat. Eventually, the feline slowly lowers himself into the chair to relax.

cat baby bouncer

Since posting the viral snippet of her pet's peculiar behavior, Cook has shared more videos to TikTok of her cat enjoying the baby product. In response to viewer questions in the comments, Cook posted clips of the feline getting in and out of the baby bouncer on his own and footage of Kermit enjoying naps in the gadget.