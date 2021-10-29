Doorbell Camera Catches Cat Named Kevin Boldly Chasing Coyote Away from Owner's Portland Home

Kevin the cat has no patience for coyote trespassers, and he has the footage to prove it

This coyote wasn't wily enough to go against Kevin the cat.

According to KOIN, a Portland, Oregon resident recently discovered some impressive footage on the Ring doorbell camera they have set up at the front door of their home.

The surprising clip shows the resident's cat, named Kevin, encountering a wild coyote.

In the video, Kevin, a dark grey cat with white paws, is standing on the railing leading up to the house and spots a coyote on the road outside the home.

The two animals maintain eye contact for a moment before the coyote runs off. But Kevin seems to sense his interaction with the coyote is not over and jumps down from the railing to the front lawn of his home.

Seconds after the feline lands on the lawn, the coyote returns and tries to paw closer to the house, edging onto the grass near Kevin.

After getting a closer look at Kevin, the coyote appears to change its mind about approaching the house and turns to leave. Kevin helps the wild animal make its decision quickly by chasing after the coyote, running the larger creature off the property and down the street.