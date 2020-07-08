'Kleptomaniac' Kitty Caught Stealing Neighbors' Clean Laundry, Bathing Suits, Socks and More

"My cat is stealing your laundry," Louisiana resident Heather Bardi shared with her neighbors on Facebook

A string of thefts in the Metairie, Louisiana area has been tied to unlikely burglar: Admiral the cat.

The mystery began when Heather Bardi began noticing bits of clothing, all freshly laundered, on her front porch — Nike socks, a tank top, boxers, and bathing suits were all included in the suspicious haul.

Thinking it may have been a drunk person mistakenly leaving the items after a night out at the nearby bar, Bardi purchased security cameras and reviewed the footage. Much to her surprise, the culprit was not a person at all, but her cat, named Admiral Galacticat.

Bardi shared the entire story with her "unlucky neighbors" in a public Facebook group for garage sales in the area.

"First I thought a drunk just left stuff on my patio because the lamplighter is right up the street and drunk people are often seen stumbling home in the wee hours of the morning," she wrote. "ANYWAY I got security cameras and lo and behold, it is MY CAT that is stealing SOMEONE's clean laundry and bringing it home. Now I am grateful it's not a dead sparrow or mouse, but I am sure someone is at home scratching their head as to where their clothes keep disappearing to."

She continued, "Trust me, it is not the dryer monster, but Admiral. If you would like to retrieve your items I have been collecting them and I will wash them again cause, cat spit, but you are more than welcome to come by and grab the bag and shame my cat if he is around."

"Also, sorry my cat is a kleptomaniac," Bardi concluded in the post.

Bardi also shared that Admiral had been an "indoor cat" since she first adopted him about four years ago, but he began venturing outdoors at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when "he got sick of us being around constantly and basically begged and pleaded to go outside."

After she discovered that her cat was indeed the one bringing home people’s laundry, she set a sign outside of her home that read, "My cat stole your kids bathing suit! Knock!"