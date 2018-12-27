Feeling Frisky? Here's Where You Can Go Hang Out with Cats in a Cat Café!

Me-ow!

If you’re a cat lover in the Cleveland area, you’re in luck: Soon you’ll be able to relax or get a bit of work done with a feline friend nearby.

The city’s first cat café, affoGATO Cat Cafe, will be opening its doors to cats and humans alike on Wednesday. Located in the Tremont area, the café plans to “improve our city by creating a safe, comfortable haven for adoptable cats, cultivating a fun and inclusive space for cat-lovers to work and play, and teaming up with other local businesses and artists for the betterment of the community as a whole.”

The location is half restaurant — where you can enjoy food and watch the kitties from afar via large windows — and half lounge, where you can get up close and personal with the adoptable cats.

While the café is all about having fun, it also has strict rules: Don’t feed the animals, don’t bring your own and make sure to make a reservation online.

While cat cafés seem to have been on the rise since 2016, when hundreds of cat-friendly coffee shops began popping up all over the world, they’ve actually been around since the ’90s, with the first-ever opening in Taipei, Taiwan.

If you’re not in Ohio, don’t fret: There are cat cafés across America, including in New York, California, Massachusetts, Florida and others!