Cat Gets Stuck in Laundry Vent, Needs to Be Buttered Up to Get Out

Curiosity buttered the cat.

According to the RSPCA, a feline found herself caught in the pipework of a tumble dryer after crawling into the machine’s vent.

The cat’s owners discovered her in the tight spot, but were unable to free their kitty from the 6-in.-wide space she managed to crawl into.

Unsure what to do next, the owners called RSPCA for help. The animal welfare group sent officer Glenn Baird to the Kidderminster, England, home to assist in freeing the pet.

Courtesy RSPCA

“I couldn’t get anything around her in order to pull her free and it was such a small space — only about 6-in. wide — that I couldn’t get my hand in either,” Baird said of the situation. “All you could see was her tail poking out of the end, and her face through the grate on the outside!”

Solving this tricky situation just required one household item: butter.

“I put butter inside the pipe using a lolly stick, removed the vent cover with my hammer and pushed her,” he said. “Luckily, she slid right out!”

Aside from some buttery fur, the cat came out of the pipework without issue and unharmed.

