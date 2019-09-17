Groom Loves His Cat So Much, He Made the Feline His Best Man

Image zoom @AaronsAnimals and @jonnieandgarrett

Aaron Benitez and Prince Michael has been inseparable since the day the Brooklyn man adopted the grey feline.

It’s a well-documented friendship thanks to Benitez’s YouTube account Aaron’s Animals, which has over 2 million subscribers and dozens of videos featuring Prince Michael and Benitez hanging out.

“We really are best friends, on and off the screen. I know I can always count on Prince Michael to put a smile on my face when I’m down or be my wingman when I’m up,” Benitez said of the “friendly, easy-going, loyal, loving” cat.

So when it came time for Benitez to get married, he knew Prince Michael had to be involved.

“When we looked for venues, allowing cats was the main priority,” the cat’s owner told PEOPLE. “When we picked a caterer, we made sure they could make salmon (Michael’s fave). And when we booked a DJ, we made sure he wouldn’t play ‘Who Let the Dogs Out.'”

Along with making sure Prince Michael was comfortable at his wedding, Benitez also gave the cat the honor of serving as his best man — a role the feline took seriously.

“He actually did a ton throughout the day. Aside from strutting down the aisle, his biggest role was keeping the party going well into the night. As a groomsman, he kept everyone in the wedding party entertained and energetic,” Benitez said.

Prince Michael attended the event in his own custom-made suit created by a “special tailor” and took part in plenty of wedding photos.

“They all loved it!” Benitez said of his guests’ reactions to Prince Michael’s presence. “I mean, who doesn’t want their pet at their wedding?”

Though, while including your pet in your wedding might seem enticing, Benitez does not recommend including your cat in the big day unless they are “super chill” and comfortable in new situations, like Prince Michael luckily is.

Now that the wedding is over, Benitez and his best man plan to “keep making videos and showing people that cats can be man’s best friend too.”