8 Cozy Cat Beds That Double as Stylish Furniture for Humans, Starting at $44

Cats tend to be pickier than other pets with their beds. Typically, they like enclosed spaces, and that can take up a lot of room.

If you're looking for a cozy cat bed that won't crowd your home, consider a cat cave that doubles as stylish furniture — both my pets and I are obsessed with the one I bought. They're designed to provide a safe hideaway for your feline friend without being a total eyesore that takes up precious floor space. It's the same concept as a hidden cat litter box, which you may have heard of or seen online, except it serves a greater purpose than just looks.

There are lots of choices available to buy online right now, and we narrowed it down to eight options that are functional for you and comfy for your pet — a win-win! Keep scrolling to see several furniture finds you and your cat will both approve of. The best part? Prices start at just $44.

People / Carly Kulzer

Cat Bed Furniture:

Whisker City Wicker Cat Lounger, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); petsmart.com

Pawristocrat Cat Bed Ottoman, $98.95; amazon.com

Sam's Pets Convertible End Table, $118.96; chewy.com

Hanover Designer Rectangle Cat Bed, $146.99; wayfair.com

The Refined Feline Purrrrfect Cat Bed & End Table, $142.99; chewy.com

Rivet Meeks Round Side Table with Fabric Storage Basket, $86.02 (orig. $96.55); amazon.com

Lulu Designer Round/Oval Cat Bed, $212.99; wayfair.com

Moritz Cat Bed, $68.99 (orig. $84.99); wayfair.com

Whether you're searching for a new side table, coffee table, or ottoman, there's something for practically everyone. Plus, each design comes in neutral colors that will work for a range of decor styles. All of the furniture has a space dedicated for your pet to relax, but not all come with plush bedding; some will need to be purchased separately, or you can use a blanket you have at home.

The one I have is the Whisker City Wicker Cat Lounger, which is the most budget-friendly option listed (even when Petsmart's sale on it ends on August 14). I bought this for my two cats, and after placing their favorite toys inside, they made themselves right at home. Meanwhile, I use the top to hold small necessities like my water bottle, my phone, and a book while I lounge in the living room.

It comes with a removable pillow and is made with plastic wicker, so the cats can't scratch it up or snag their claws on it.

PetSmart

Buy It! Whisker City Wicker Cat Lounger, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); petsmart.com

Another unique piece of furniture to look out for is this cat bed-slash-ottoman from Amazon. Its sturdy construction can hold large cats (and even small dogs), and it comes with a machine-washable quilted pad to make it more comfortable. The bed is available in two varieties, bench and cube, to fit a variety of spaces and is easy to assemble, according to reviews.

Amazon

Buy It! Pawristocrat Cat Bed Ottoman, $98.95; amazon.com

You can't go wrong with any of these pieces of furniture with built-in cat beds, especially when most cost less the same, if not less, than a lot of regular furniture pieces you can find online. Check out the rest of the beds below.

Chewy

Buy It! Sam's Pets Convertible End Table, $118.96; chewy.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hanover Designer Rectangle Cat Bed, $146.99; wayfair.com

Chewy

Buy It! The Refined Feline Purrrrfect Cat Bed & End Table, $142.99; chewy.com

Amazon

Buy It! Rivet Meeks Round Side Table with Fabric Storage Basket, $86.02 (orig. $96.55); amazon.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Lulu Designer Round/Oval Cat Bed, $212.99; wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Moritz Cat Bed, $68.99 (orig. $84.99); wayfair.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.