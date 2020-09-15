Cat Badly Burned in California's Carmel Fire Recovers and Reunites with Family that Lost Home

Bub who quickly won over his rescuers with his "affectionate" attitude is back home again after burning all four of his paws.

SPCA Monterey County is enjoying a small silver lining to come out of the devastating wildfires burning across California.

According to a Facebook post from the California rescue, in late August, the shelter sent out a rescue team on a welfare check in the evacuation area of the Carmel Fire. During the check, the rescue team was approached by firefighters who told the group they had recently spotted cats in a burned van. In the van, rescuers found two cats, including Bubs.

"The kitten, Bubs, suffered burns on all four paws but is happy, affectionate, and getting lots of love at the SPCA. He is receiving pain medication, antibiotics, and care for his injuries," the SPCA Monterey County wrote on Facebook shortly after Bubs' rescue.

SPCA Monterey County was able to locate Bubs owners shortly after finding the cat. The owners were "thrilled" to hear their pet was safe after losing so much in the fire.

"His family had no time to flee the oncoming wildfire, and Bubs ran off when they were trying to put their kitties in a carrier," SPCA Monterey County explained in another Facebook post, adding that "since Bubs needs constant care for his burns, we are fostering him for his family, who tragically lost their home."

Now, Bubs owners are more thankful than ever, because, after receiving weeks of dedicated care for his badly burn paws and a temporary home at SPCA Monterey County — which included a new dog friend named Bowie — the little black kitten is back with his family.

"Our hearts are so happy — he is now healed, healthy, and back home with his loving family. We thank you so much for making happy moments like this possible. Your love saved Bubs and made his family whole," SPCA Monterey County wrote on Facebook on Monday along with a photo of Bubs in his owner's arms.

SPCA Monterey County was able to cover Bubs' medical care and that of other animals affected by California's ongoing wildfires, at no charge to their families, thanks to donations to the rescue from animal lovers. To learn how you can help SPCA Monterey County care for animals in need, visit their website.

