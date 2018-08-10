Cat and Chicken Found Huddling Together Amid Blazing California Wildfire

Despite the horrific ramifications of California’s deadly Carr Fire, one of the most severe wildfires ever in the state, the tragedy brought together an unlikely pair of friends.

A cat and chicken were found huddled together by a crew from the Grass Valley Fire Department while the team was battling the blaze near the city of Redding, reports The Dodo.

To the crew’s amazement, somehow these animals were able to survive the fire together and stick by one another’s side.

“The animals had survived one of the most destructive fires in memory, finding comfort in each other in the doorway of a home,” a member of the fire department wrote on Facebook.

Upon the firefighters’ arrival, the team noticed burns on the animals and quickly ushered them to safety.

Grass Valley Fire Department/Facebook

“Grass Valley firefighters found a dish and provided the two newfound friends with fresh water as other firefighters searched for a way to contain the pair for the SPCA; they were able to find an animal carrier,” the rescuers added.

The animals were then transported to the SPCA, where they were treated for their burns. Both are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries.

Although the wildfires continue to run rampant, the unlikely duo remains safe. The department confirmed that the cat and the chicken have been “reunited with their families,” according to The Dodo.