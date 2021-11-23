Mars Petcare's Airline Certification, part of the company's Better Cities for Pets program, aims to make more American airports pet friendly

Cassadee Pope Teams Up with Mars Petcare to Make Air Travel Easier for Pets and Their Owners

Cassadee Pope is taking a quick break from singing to spread the word about pet air travel and how we can make it easier and more enjoyable for our furry friends.

The singer-songwriter recently teamed with Mars Petcare to raise awareness about the company's new Airport Certification project through their BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, an effort to help American cities become more pet friendly.

To earn an Airport Certification, an airport needs to show that it has features designed to make the travel experience less stressful for pets and their owners. The first airport to receive this new certification is the Nashville International Airport (BNA), which earned the honor by prioritizing safety and ease for those traveling with pets and service animals and by installing a variety of pet-friendly amenities before and after the security checkpoint.

Some pet-friendly features that make BNA stand out include an outdoor dog park with water fountains and waste stations and indoor and outdoor relief areas for pets.

Nashville pet friendly airport Credit: Mars Petcare

"Our new Airport Certification is a natural extension of our BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program into the travel space, an area where pet parents are looking for more welcoming and accommodating experiences for their pets," Ikdeep Singh, the regional president of Mars Petcare North America, said in a release. "It's clear that pet parents want to travel with their cats and dogs, and working with leaders like BNA helps us ensure we're meeting their needs and delivering on our purpose: A Better World for Pets."

According to Mars Petcare's release, the company prioritized making travel less stressful for pet owners after receiving survey results that showed an increasing demand for pet-friendly travel options. Prior to the launch of their Airport Certification, Mars Petcare launched a partnership with Hilton's Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand to make hotel stays better for pets too.

Nashville pet friendly airport Credit: Mars Petcare

Pope and her French bulldog Cuppy recently went to test out the many animal-aimed amenities at BNA for themselves and were pleased with what they found.

Mars Petcare hopes their new Airport Certification offer, which was developed with guidance from the American Association of Airport Executives, will encourage national airports to take the time to improve the traveling experience for the numerous pet parents hoping to travel with their furry friends in the near future.