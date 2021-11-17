Pet Owners Are 'So Jealous' of This Casper Dog Bed That's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
As humans, we spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping (or in bed trying to sleep), so we can only guess what that number is for our dogs, who have the luxury of lounging all day, every day. And since our pups spend so much time off their feet, we'd love to know that the bed they rest in is a comfortable place that they love to be.
One way to all but guarantee that is by following the lead of thousands of happy shoppers who rave about the Casper Dog Bed. If you've ever had the pleasure of laying on a Casper mattress, you can only imagine how dogs feel when they crawl into this luxurious pet bed. It's made with the same two layers of foam that the mattresses are built with: a memory layer to conform to your good boy or girl's shape and a support layer to hold them up. There's also a bit of excess material in the center of the bed that Casper says mimics loose ground for dogs, designed for those who like to literally dig in a bit before they lay down.
The nylon-poly blend cover is removable and machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about getting a muddy paw print or mystery odor out of the mattress itself. The Casper dog bed comes in three different colors — blue, sand, and gray — and three different sizes to suit pooches of most breeds and weights: small for dogs up to 30 pounds, medium for up to 60, and large for up to 90. And right now, Casper is having an early (and elongated) Black Friday deal and offering 10 percent off dog beds through December 5.
Buy It! Casper Dog Bed, $125.10–$224.10 (orig. $139–$249); casper.com
Shoppers who have purchased the bed for their pups love the cover for a quick clean. But as much as they adore it, they say their best friends are even more over the moon about it. "My dog used to whine when I put him to bed, now he happily jumps in and sleeps through the night," one review reads. "I'm so jealous I may get a Casper bed now!"
Another shopper added, "My dog Winnie loves this dog bed. She sleeps on it any chance she gets! We joke that Winnie has a nicer bed than her humans!"
Get your dog an early holiday gift they'll truly love by ordering the Casper Dog Bed, even if it does make you a little envious, and save 10 percent with the early Black Friday deal before it ends.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Adele Wore the Most Stunning Custom Saturn Earrings — Shop These Affordable Lookalike Styles Now
- Pet Owners Are 'So Jealous' of This Casper Dog Bed That's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
- Oprah and Adele's Interview Chairs Are Selling Out, but Walmart Has the Perfect Affordable Lookalikes
- Amazon Dropped Early Black Friday Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts