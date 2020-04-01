Image zoom Chewy

Stephanie Perry is an e-commerce editor who is sharing her favorite pet toy for her pup.

It’s been over two years since my partner and I rescued our energetic husky-bulldog mix, and while we’re now fairly accustomed to the challenges and rewards of raising a highly active dog, we were certainly not prepared for social distancing with her. While all dogs require daily exercise, our dog requires a morning run, an afternoon hour at the dog park, and a nighttime jog just to ensure she’ll sit down for a few hours after. Social distancing has made long runs and dog park trips difficult, and our pup is certainly feeling restless. To combat her boredom, we purchased the Casino Interactive Dog Game.

Puzzles are a great way for people to stay entertained while self-isolating, and the Casino Interactive Dog Puzzle is an equally great way for your dog to stay entertained, too. To use, simply hide your furry friend’s favorite treats in the side drawers, lock the drawers using the bone-shaped pegs on top of the puzzle, and watch as your pup uses their nose or paw (aw!) to unlock the pegs and retrieve the treats. While this toy is marked as a Level 3 for “advanced treat finders,” you can decrease the difficulty by hiding the treats in the drawers without locking the pegs on top.

Buy It! Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Casino Interactive Dog Game, $18.95 (orig. $48.09); chewy.com

Unlike chew toys and bones, this interactive game is amentally stimulating activity for our pup. Up until recently, she was used to spending her days searching for squirrels and wrestling her friends in the dog park, so we were pleased to find that she takes her time figuring out this puzzle and seems extra excited when a drawer opens to reveal her treats. We even started adding her dog food into the puzzle in the morning to allow us to sleep in a bit more, which I’d recommend to all dog owners who buy this game. While nothing will beat good old-fashioned exercise, if your pup is also feeling a bit stressed during social distancing, the Dog Casino Interactive Game is a great way to keep them stimulated and occupied.

