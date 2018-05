A group, including a 10-year-old child, claim to have come across two tiny felines near their San Antonio home. Assuming the animals were Bengal kittens, the group says they tried to feed the little ones, who bit them in response. This reaction from the baby animals prompted one of the people to call local Animal Care Services. An officer from the department arrived on the scene and broke the news that the Bengal kittens were really baby bobcats. The bobcat kittens have since been moved to a wildlife center. Further investigation into this incident revealed that the bobcat kittens may have been taken from the wild and moved to San Antonio, and that, unforuntately, there might have been a third baby bobcat that died along the way.