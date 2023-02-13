Carrie Underwood Adopts 'Sweet Girl' Puppy After Searching for the 'Right Pup' for 'a While'

Carrie Underwood has a new four-legged friend in her life!

The country music star announced the arrival of a new pet through a series of adorable Instagram images on Sunday. In the post, Underwood, 39, shared that she adopted a puppy from North Carolina's Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue and introduced the dog as "Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher," the "newest member of the family."

"We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!" added the musician in the post's caption, revealing that she first met the dog while on tour. Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a foster-based rescue organization, brought adoptable dogs to Underwood's Charlotte, North Carolina, show to "makes us all smile."

In the sweet Instagram pictures, Charlie shows off her big round eyes and strikes different adorable poses. In one shot, the puppy gives the camera a sleepy smile while surrounded by colorful toys, including a frisbee and stuffed animals.

Charlie has joined the rest of the Grammy winner's family, which includes her husband, Mike Fisher, their sons Isaiah Michael, 7, and Jacob Bryan, 4, and the couple's other dogs, Penny and Zero.

Underwood added in Charlie's Instagram post that Penny and Zero have responded well to the puppy and are in the process of familiarizing themselves with Charlie.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Charlie's adoption comes almost a year after the death of Underwood's dog, Ace.

While addressing Ace's death in an Instagram post in April, she shared: "Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours, and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows."

Underwood added photos of her and Ace to her tribute post and the message, "He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…💔"