Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Wishes Late Actress a 'Heavenly Birthday' with Sweet Throwback

"Happy heavenly birthday to my mom," the account for Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to the late actress on her birthday

Carrie Fisher's memory is living on more than four years after her death, as her fans and loved ones celebrate her birthday.

The late actress' dog Gary Fisher honored her on Friday, as the French bulldog's personal Instagram shared a sweet throwback of him sitting across a table from his late mom. "Happy heavenly birthday to my mom. I miss these moments but cherish them as well," the post was captioned.

Fisher adopted Gary from her daughter Billie Lourd as a service dog to help manage her bipolar disorder. "I live for Gary," Lourd, 29, told Today in 2016. "He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him."

"Gary is mental also. My mother [Debbie Reynolds] says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart," Fisher said to The Herald Tribune in 2013. "Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

The beloved pooch remained by Fisher's side in the hospital, after she suffered a massive heart attack during an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles in December 2016. Fisher died four days later at age 60.

Fisher's furry friend has since been living with her assistant Corby McCoin, who frequently appears with him on his Instagram, where he boasts 167,000 followers. They moved to Florida together in 2019.

