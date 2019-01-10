Carrie Fisher's Beloved French Bulldog Gary Retires to Florida 2 Years After the Actress' Death

Life ain’t so ruff for Gary Fisher!

The French bulldog, who belonged to the late Carrie Fisher and was taken in by her former assistant Corby McCoin, has announced that he’ll be starting a “new adventure” in Florida.

“Just wanted to check in and say it has been 2 years and I miss my mom every day,” Gary “wrote” on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“I tried New York after LA and decided the beach is much better,” he explained, alongside a photo of him soaking up the sun at Miramar Beach and staring out at the blue waters. “Hello Florida and the new adventure begins 🐶❤️”

He also added the hashtags: “#garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #frenchiesofinstagram #garyindestinflorida2019 and #garysnewadventures”

Since Fisher’s death, Gary has remained on social media — he now has 189,000 followers! — most recently sharing two photos in tribute to his late mother.

On what would’ve been Fisher’s 62nd birthday, the bulldog posted a close-up shot of his face with green glitter lining his eyelid and wrote a sweet message for her.

“We threw glitter in the air for my mom and when it landed on me, It landed in a way she would have loved. Happy b day mom, I will always love and miss u 🐶❤️” he said.

And on the anniversary of Fisher’s death in December, Gary kept it simple, writing “Miss you everyday 🐶❤️ ”

RELATED: Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog Gary Has a New Home — with the Late Actress’ Assistant

Gary was Fisher’s most trusted sidekicks serving as her service animal to help Fisher deal with her bipolar disorder.

“I live for Gary,” Lourd told Today in a Dec. 13 interview. “He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him.”

Fisher, who was open about her diagnosis and mental health, said the bulldog provided vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Carrie Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd with Gary REX/Shutterstock

The dog was by Fisher’s side when she went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016. He remained with the actress at the hospital, where she died four days later at the age of 60.

While Fisher had a long, established career in Hollywood, Gary (and his signature protruding tongue) became something of a celebrity himself during the actress’ press tours for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and her book, The Princess Diarist.

