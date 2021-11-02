Carole Baskin Swaps Tiger King for Cage Fight, Her Own 'Unfiltered' Special About Big Cats

Carole Baskin's Cage Fight is the animal rescuer's two-part discovery+ special about her work with big cats and stopping the people who hurt them, which premieres on Nov. 13

Carole Baskin is stepping out of the Tiger King den and into a Cage Fight.

The Florida-based animal rescuer, who became a household name after the first season of Tiger King premiered on Netflix in March 2020, is taking her story into her own hands. On Nov. 13, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight will premiere exclusively on discovery+.

The two-part docuseries follows Baskin and her husband Howard as they investigate the mistreatment of privately-owned big cats, including those that belonged to Joseph Maldonado-Passage ("Joe Exotic") and his G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

In January 2020, Joe Exotic, the infamous former owner of the G.W. Zoo, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted for the murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin. A judge from Oklahoma's 10th District Court ordered Joe Exotic to be resentenced in July 2021. Joe Exotic is currently behind bars awaiting this resentencing.

In June 2020, a federal judge awarded the G.W. Zoo property to Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue. Carole Baskin's Cage Fight explores what Baskin and her team — including retired homicide detective Griff Garrison and Joe Exotic's niece, Chealsi — find at the old G.W property.

carole baskin Credit: Discovery+

"This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come 'behind the scenes' with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals. This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us, and the bad guys shooting at our drones," Baskin said in a statement about the docuseries.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the new special, which includes Baskin's speaking out about how she was portrayed in the first season of Netflix's Tiger King.

"We worked with the producers of Tiger King because we were being told that it was a documentary about the abuse of wild animals and that Joe Exotic would be a very small piece of what they were," Baskin shares in the clip above.

"It turned out to be a reality tv show at best," she adds.