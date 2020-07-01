'Meet June!' Carly Pearce Becomes a Puppy Parent Following Split from Michael Ray

Carly Pearce has a new furry friend!

The country star, who filed for divorce from husband Michael Ray last month, shared a selfie on Tuesday with her adorable new Shih Tzu pup, June.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi. Meet June," Pearce, 30, wrote on Instagram, further revealing the new addition's full name is June Jolene Pearce — and that she had also considered calling her Dolly.

Many of the singer-songwriter's followers complimented Pearce on her furry new addition, including Songland star Shane McAnally, who commented, "I'm going to eat this dog."

Reps for Pearce and Ray, 32, exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE on June 19 that the "Every Little Thing" singer filed for divorce after eight months of marriage.

"This was a hard decision. It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," a source close to Pearce told PEOPLE. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Image zoom Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Ethan Miller/Getty

The couple last appeared in public together on June 6, when they both performed without a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry. They were joined on the bill by Steve Wariner and Lee Brice (Pearce's duet partner on their No. 1 smash "I Hope You're Happy Now"), who sat between them on stage during their performances.

Prior to the performance, Ray told PEOPLE that he and Pearce were splitting their time in quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic between their place in Nashville and their families' homes. He said they spent a month together in the coastal Alabama home of Pearce's parents, where they kept busy by going on a lot of "wine walks."

"You just drink wine and walk around a small town," Ray said. "I don't think I've ever walked more in my life. I felt like we were retired. We just didn't have anything else to do but walk."

Image zoom Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Robby Klein/Getty

Ray and Pearce were friendly acquaintances for years before they began dating in June 2018. Five months later, they made their relationship red carpet official at the CMA Awards.

That December, Ray surprised Pearce with a proposal — and a five-carat diamond ring — during a family vacation to Tulum, Mexico. They got married on Oct. 6, 2019, on a Nashville-area farm in front of about 100 family members and friends.

"Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn't settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for," Pearce told PEOPLE at the time.