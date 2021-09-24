Cardi B visited the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California, with musician Chloe Bailey to meet veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin and a host of wild animals for her Messenger series Cardi Tries __

Cardi B Meets Giant Python, Says She's Not 'as Scared of' Snakes After One 'Peed' on Her Face

Cardi B is getting in touch with her wild side.

PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at the exotic new episode, which features Cardi B meeting a huge reticulated python — the longest snake species in the world. While many might be spooked meeting such a giant reptile, Cardi B remains calm in Cardi Tries__.

"The 'WAP' music video has made me not as scared of them," the "Bojack Yellow" rapper explains in the clip, referring to her music video with Megan Thee Stallion, which features both artists covered in snakes.

"It peed on me and Megan's face," Cardi B adds of one misbehaving reptile.

CREDIT: Cardi Tries__/Messenger

Cardi B is a little less calm in the second sneak peek at the new episode of Cardi Tries __. In the clip, Dr. Antin tries to hand the mother of two an armadillo, and Cardi B comically shrieks in response.

On their trip to the Wildlife Learning Center, Cardi B and Bailey also meet a red tegu, Eurasian eagle owl, American alligator, sub-Saharan African sulcata tortoise, and a porcupine, helping Dr. Antin do check-ups along the way.

The center is just one of the fascinating places Cardi Tries __ has taken its titular star, who often brings her glam squad and celebrity friends along on the adventures. Cardi B has also tried ballet, cooking, ranching, and more for the series.

Cardi B freaking out at an armadillo

To see Cardi B's entire visit to the Wildlife Learning Center with Dr. Antin, watch the new episode Cardi Tries __ on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, or Facebook Watch.