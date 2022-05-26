Capone won the award for "Best in Snoring," before taking the American Rescue Dog Show's top honor and earning a $100,000 grant for the San Diego Humane Society

Capone the Pit Bull Dog Wins 'Best in Rescue' at the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show

America has a new top dog!

On Wednesday, Capone the pit bull dog earned the highest honor at the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show. The canine competition is open to adopted canines and is designed to shine a light on the talented pets animal lovers can find at shelters nationwide.

Unlike the Westminster Kennel Club's famous event, the American Rescue Dog Show doesn't have awards based on breed. Instead, they are for loveable pet behaviors. Before winning the show's "Best in Rescue" award, Capone earned the "Best in Snoring" prize. Other potential honors for pooch participants included "Best in Couch Potato," "Best in Underbite," and "Best in Fetching."

As the winner of the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show's big title — "Best in the Rescue" — Capone earned a $100,000 grant provided by Petco Love for the San Diego Humane Society, the life-saving animal shelter Capone represented in the competition. The six canines that won the show's other titles and competed for "Best in Rescue" each received a $10,000 grant from Petco Love to give the shelter that helped them find forever families.

The American Rescue Dog Show's co-creator and executive producer Michael Levitt hopes that Capone's performance and win will help combat the negative stereotypes surrounding pit bulls.

"If our show inspires more people to adopt pit bulls like Capone from shelters, or any dog in need, it will be a dream come true. Adopters of shelter pets are true champions," Levitt, the proud owner of three senior rescue pit bulls, said in a statement.