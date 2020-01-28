Canadian Oil Worker Saves 3 Frozen Kittens with a Cup of Warm Coffee

While coffee is known to save many people from falling asleep at work, one cup of joe also saved three kittens from freezing in the chilly Canadian winter.

Last week, Canadian oil worker Kendall Diwisch was on the job when he saw three little kittens with their tails frozen to the ice and unable to move.

“So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells,” the oil worker shared on Facebook. “Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night.”

Diwisch was quick to act and rescued the stranded animals by spilling his morning coffee to melt the ice around their tails, ultimately setting them free.

“Took them home fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly. If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes,” he added at the time. “All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer.”

Sure enough, just a few days later, the three adorable kittens were adopted by a family, with Diwisch writing, “*UPDATE* All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them. All three are eating and drinking and very energetic. Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.”

Cause for Critters, a local animal rescue in Drayton Valley — a town in Central Alberta, Canada — also got involved and thanked Diwisch for his quick thinking.

“For those that saw the story about the three kittens frozen to the snow, we are happy to say that they are happily in their new home. We got a visit from them the other day,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Kendall for rescuing them and to the Trider family for taking them in. We are so happy that their story will have an amazing end.”