Teen Reportedly Disowns Her Dad After Photo of Him Kissing Wife Next to Dead Lion Goes Viral

Image zoom Getty

Darren and Carolyn Carter have felt the wrath of the Internet this week.

According to The Independent, the Canadian couple recently went on a trophy hunting trip to South Africa, where they shot and killed at least two lions. The pair, who run a taxidermy shop together, according to CBS News, posted photos of two different lion kills to social media, including one shot that shows the Carters kissing next to the body of a male lion they shot moments before.

“Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun,” The Independent reports they wrote underneath the photo. “A monster lion.”

“There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle,” the couple wrote along with a different shot of a dead lion, according to the outlet.

South Africa’s Legelela Safaris also posted the photo of the Canadian couple kissing next to the body of the dead lion as well, though it is unclear if the Carters went on their hunting trip with Legelela Safaris. The safari has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The shot quickly circulated online, and earned the outrage of animal lovers across social media, who called the photo “evil” and “disgusting.”

Darren and Carolyn Carter. I hope this kiss makes you famous. pic.twitter.com/V2QUkZq5NB — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) July 15, 2019

Beyond disgusting! This is how they get their kicks. So disturbing. — chrissys (@chrissylso) July 17, 2019

This is evil 😡😡. — albert makgoka (@kgantshi1987) July 17, 2019

The negative reaction to the photo has been so overwhelming that Legelela Safaris has disabled their Facebook page in response, according to CBS News. The Carters have also disabled the Facebook page, Instagram page and website for their taxidermy company.

The most devastating reaction comes from YouTube user Shessosyd !, who, according to The Mirror, is Darren Carter’s 19-year-old daughter Sydney Carter. Shessosyd ! posted a video on YouTube on Tuesday disowning her father for his actions.

“I will never understand people like that – who take pride in shooting a beautiful animal like a lion. I’ll never understand it,” Shessosyd !, says in the video, adding that she plans to never call her dad again because of his actions.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also responded to the photo, calling for a worldwide ban on trophy hunting and for UPS to stop the importation of hunting trophies.

Trophy hunts are legal and practiced in 63 countries, reports CBS, and Americans make up 80% of trophy hunting tours’s clientele.

While these trophy hunts are legal, it doesn’t mean they are accepted. Americans can face widespread backlash after returning home from their hunts and boasting about their kills on social media. In June 2018, Tess Thompson Talley received negative national attention after a photo of her posing next to a dead rare black giraffe she shot circulated online. Talley responded to the outrage by issuing a statement claiming that trophy hunts promote “conservation through game management.”