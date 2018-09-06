Can My Fish Hear Me? PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin Answers Kids' Crazy Animal Questions

placeholder
Kelli Bender
September 06, 2018 09:30 AM

Kids never seem to run out of questions, and PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin never seems to run out of answers.

We tried to stump Dr. Antin with another round of kid questions, but this dog dad had something to say for every one. Even the question: Can my fish hear me when I talk?

Turns out, while a fish’s ears work a little differently than ours, they can still hear vibrations. Which means while your swimmer might not be able to understand exactly what you say, he or she will still know you are trying to strike up a conversation.

Learn even more about animals and what it takes to become a vet by watching the video above.

 

