Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Dogs Wear Her Pearl Necklaces for Magazine Photo Shoot

The image was described as an "amusing twist" on the traditional "Girls in Pearls" page of the Country Life magazine

Bluebell and Beth, the two terriers belonging to The Duchess of Cornwall. Photographed for the Country Life frontispiece for the Royal Edit - July 13th 2022 by Anya Campbell. ONLY FOR USE IN COUNTRY LIFE MAGAZINE - JULY 13TH 2022 ISSUE. ABSOLUTELY NO RE-USE IN OTHER PUBLICATIONS WITHOUT PERMISSION. CONTACT COUNTRY LIFE PICTURE DESK

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's dogs are playing dress-up with her very fine jewelry.

Appearing in the upcoming issue of Country Life, the British royal's beloved canines Bluebell and Beth sported her pearl necklaces for an adorable photo shoot to celebrate the magazine's 125th anniversary as well as the royal's 75th birthday in July.

"Bluebell and Beth, 10 and 11, are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's terriers, both of whom were rescued from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, London," the magazine states.

It is the dogs' first appearance on the magazine's frontispiece without their owners. Country Life describes the photo as "an amusing twist on the traditional girls in pearls' page."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at Millbrook Primary School on July 06, 2022 in Newport, Wales Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Carried by Anya Campbell, the photoshoot took place at Raymill in Wiltshire, England.

Working alongside the magazine editors Mark Hedges and Paula Lester, Camilla, 74, spent six months guest editing the publication's upcoming issue as she revealed the beauty and darker side of rural life.

"There are many reasons why I was delighted to be asked to guest edit this week's Country Life," she wrote in the leader column. "The most selfish thing being that celebrating the magazine's 125th anniversary makes me, at 75, feel positively young…"

"I have cherished this opportunity to highlight some of the people, communities and charities whom I have had the privilege to encounter and who do such a great deal for life in our countryside, too often unseen and unsung," she added.

Camilla has been known for her close bond with her dogs, who have accompanied her on several royal outings.

In February, Beth joined Camilla during her visit to the Battersea Brand Hatch Centre — an animal welfare charity where she adopted her pooches.

During their appearance together, the pair were challenged to take on Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady and his pup, Sausage, in "Temptation Alley," where the dogs were rewarded for ignoring toys and treats between them and their owner.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Camilla joked before their turn.

Beth was a pro, heading straight to Camilla when called, and they were rewarded with a "Winner" trophy!

Camilla and Prince Charles also brought Beth and Bluebell to a dog show in 2015 — where Beth won first prize in the show's agility contest.

In a photo released in April 2020, Beth and Bluebell joined Camilla and Prince Charles to celebrate the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

In December 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque to officially open new kennels at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The royal picked up her pup, who used her teeth to grab hold of a sausage attached to the blue curtain covering the plaque and tugged to reveal the dedication.