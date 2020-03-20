Camila Morrone Asks People to Foster Pets While Social Distancing, Calls it Her 'Best Decision'

Camila Morrone is speaking out about the benefits of fostering a puppy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the model shared an adorable picture of her husky puppy foster to Instagram, sharing with followers that her decision to foster the pup “during this quarantine time has been the single best decision.”

In the black-and-white photo, Morrone is seen cuddling up to her new furry friend, who she is fostering from the Southern California dog rescue, Hollywood Huskies.

“For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it❤️❤️❤️❤️ these sweet creatures need you so badly,” Morrone captioned the post.

RELATED: California Shelter ‘Floored’ By Big Response to Drive-Thru Pet Fostering Event Amid Coronavirus

The 22-year-old — who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio — also shared a too-cute snap of her puppy on her Instagram Story as well as a shot of the two laying together on the floor.

“Puppy luv,” she wrote of the sweet picture.

Image zoom Camila Morrone/ Instagram

Image zoom Camila Morrone/ Instagram

Right now is an ideal to foster a pet as many are staying home and social distancing in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, recently told PEOPLE, “If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering from your local shelter.”

RELATED: Don’t Self Isolate Alone: Animal Shelter Encourages Fostering a Pet During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

Castle also suggests stocking up on a month-long supply of food and medication for your pet, keeping their medical records updated and on hand, washing your hands before and after handling your pet, and regularly disinfecting your pet’s products (bowls, leashes, beds, etc.) as ways to keep you and your pet safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.