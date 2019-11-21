Unlikely Friends! Camel, Cow, and Donkey Discovered Walking Down a Street in Kansas Together

Image zoom The camel, donkey, and cow Goddard Police Department

It was a scene straight out of a Christmas nativity — just a few weeks (and a few sheep!) short.

A trio of unlikely, four-legged friends was reunited with their owner this week after they were found roaming down a street in Kansas.

The Goddard Police Department shared a photo on Facebook Sunday, showing a large brown camel, a brown and white donkey, and a black cow exploring a wooded area off the side of a road.

Though the post was shared in an effort to find the animals’ owner, authorities couldn’t help but poke fun at the serendipitous situation that seemed to indicate “we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season.”

“Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?” the post read. “If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season.”

“Please call 911 if you can help. Tanganyika Wildlife Park have any idea?” the police added, tagging a nearby interactive zoo.

Authorities weren’t the only ones who found amusement in the unlikely friendship. Facebook users also commented on the post, joking about the strange, yet holiday-timely, sight.

“Let them keep walking and follow them. Who knows, they may lead you to the second coming. ITS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE😊” wrote one person.

“Someone took their Nativity Scene a little too far this year! 😂😂❤️❤️❤️” added another person.

“A Camel, a [donkey] and a Cow walked into a bar……ROFLMAO!” joked someone else.

“Homeward Bound 2019,” commented another user, referencing the 1993 film that follows two dogs and a cat as they make their way back home to their owners.

“I wonder which one escaped first and let the other two out! 🤣” asked one person.

Shortly after the initial post, the Goddard Police Department announced that the owner of the adventurous animals had finally been located.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers told KCTV 5 that the camel, cow, and donkey all belonged to an employee of Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

It is not immediately clear how the animals managed to escape and if they were friendly with one another before their short adventure.

A spokesperson for Tanganyika Wildlife Park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.