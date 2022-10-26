'Very Calm, Gentle' Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 6 Years at California Shelter

Chesbro the shelter dog arrived at the Humane Society of the Desert when he was just six months old; today the adoptable canine is over six years old

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Published on October 26, 2022 09:52 AM
Chesbro the rescue pup is ready to charm you.

The shelter dog is currently a resident at the Humane Society of the Desert in North Palm Springs, California, and has been for six years.

According to Cali Trevino, who handles social media and marketing for the shelter, Chesbro arrived at the Humane Society of the Desert when he was around six months old after someone found the dog alone in the desert.

Chesbro is now over six years old and is still waiting to leave the Humane Society of the Desert with his ideal forever family.

"Chesbro is very calm, gentle, and loves to explore. He has such a sweet way about him, and we can tell he so badly wants to trust new humans and win their affection and love," Trevino told PEOPLE.

The rescue canine has put in work to become the outgoing dog he is today. Chesbro arrived at the Humane Society of the Desert a feral dog, a pup who had gone six months with little human contact. Understandably, Chesbro was guarded and shy when first meeting potential adopters.

Thanks to the hard work of several devoted volunteers, Chesbro has become more social through training and now seeks out the attention of new people. Though, he still isn't as extroverted as some pooches.

"A lot of times, adopters come in and want a super social affectionate dog who is sitting in their lap within the first 30 seconds of meeting them. Chesbro ends up being overlooked due to that fact, unfortunately. He is a bit shy when meeting new people until you give him a couple of yummy treats," Trevino said of Chesbro's — so far —fruitless search for a home.

"I think it's just harder to find that patient, understanding adopter who would be willing to give him time to warm up and trust them," she added.

The special someone who does decide to adopt Chesbro will be treated to a pet that loves car rides, swimming, and food. Chesbro also enjoys the company of other dogs, especially calm canines like him.

"His ideal home would be a relaxed environment with semi-active owners who would take Chesbro out for adventures here and there. He would be totally comfy with other pets in the home, including dogs and cats! He does love his walks and sniffing all kinds of new things, but is also in for a movie-watching napping kind of day too!" Trevino shared about Chesbro's dream adopter.

The Humane Society of the Desert is confident the right forever home for Chesbro is out there and hopes the dog's story inspires animal lovers to explore adopting harder-to-place pets because all animals deserve comfort and love.

"Every dog deserves to live a life in a home with loving humans surrounding them. Sure, they may be a little shy when first meeting new humans, but we have to remember that dogs look to us for guidance and acceptance; we must be there to help them trust again. They won't let you down, I promise." Trevino said.

To learn more about Chesbro and apply to adopt the long-term shelter resident, visit the Humane Society of the Desert's website.

