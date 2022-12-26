Native Americans Call for P-22's Remains to Be Buried at Griffith Park

Officials in Los Angeles are mulling over options for the remains of beloved mountain lion P-22.

The body of the animal, who was euthanized on Dec. 17 at age 12 after a medical examination revealed he had been suffering from severe injuries and chronic health problems, is currently in the custody of the National History Museum of Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But members of the Native American community in Southern California share a special link to the mountain lion and are hoping to honor the big cat by burying his body near Griffith Park, where he roamed for more than a decade after leaving the Santa Monica Mountains, having crossed two freeways, and, at one point, memorably getting caught on camera by National Geographic in an iconic photograph in front of the Hollywood sign.

On Friday, officials confirmed that the lion's remains arrived at the museum. Upon his arrival, tribal representatives led a blessing ceremony welcoming P-22 "back to his homeland," the museum said.

"Decisions regarding next steps will continue to be made together with local Tribes, with more information provided as it becomes available," the museum said in a statement on Facebook.

Museum officials said the day before that they did not plan to taxidermy P-22's body or put his remains on display, the Times reported. A necropsy has already been performed on the animal, and researchers are hoping to glean information about urban encroachment by studying his body.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced its decision to euthanize the famous lion days after he was found in a Los Feliz backyard having been apparently hit by a car.

The wildlife organization said screenings showed that the lion had undergone "significant trauma" to his head, right eye and internal organs.

Along with the injuries, veterinarians also found that P-22 had kidney disease, chronic weight loss, arthritis and an "extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body."

"P-22's advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life-shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome," the CDFW said in a press release.

The animal's connection to the community has been deeply felt across the area.

After he was euthanized, the museum tweeted that its staff's "hearts are broken," and pledged to "continue to share his story and honor his legacy as L.A.'s ambassador for urban wildlife conservation."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also honored the Hollywood Cat with a sweet tribute on Twitter hailing him as an "icon."

"His incredible journey helped inspire a new era of urban conservation, including the world's largest wildlife crossing in CA," Newsom said. "I grew up loving these cats. Thinking of my dad today who was a wildlife activist [and] taught me about protecting these precious animals."