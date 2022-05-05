California Teenager Invents the 'Bowwow' Robot to Pet Dogs While Owners Aren't Home

cyborg or robot hand is holding his finger to a puppy, sitting on the floor

A California teenager has created a solution for dog owners who can't bear the thought of leaving their beloved pets home alone.

Cassidy Matwiyoff, a high school senior in San Diego, California, introduced her new invention, the Bowwow — a robot designed to pet an owner's furry friend while they're out of the house.

"What if there was some way we can help dogs feel happy and satisfied while their owners are away from home?" she told the Del Mar Times. "And so from there, I thought of this automatic dog scratcher and we developed the name the Bowwow."

"It starts by first dropping the treat, the dog walks over, picks up the treat, and it's a delayed enough time so it's petting them," Matwiyoff added to KGTV.

Matwiyoff told the outlets that she got the idea after watching an episode of ABC's Shark Tank, noting her ambition to pitch her idea on the show one day. She spent the next four years creating a prototype for the Bowwow with the help of her mother, a fellow entrepreneur.

After Matwiyoff completed a prototype of the Bowwow, she said she came across a Capstone Design and Engineering program at Chico State, which would allow her to pitch her invention to a group of engineers and professors in hopes of getting it manufactured. However, she admitted the feedback on the Bow Wow wasn't the best.

"One of the professors said, 'My dog would rip this to shreds,' and I didn't want to take it at face value and was like, 'I'm going to test you on that one,' " she told KGTV.

The critique lit a fire within Matwiyoff and she said she spent the next four months conducting field research at the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter, testing the Bowwow on dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages.

With the success of her product, she's hoping to catch an investor's eye soon and bring her invention to the market.

"Once you fuel that passion for it, and convey it to others they're more interested in your product and want to invest and put their time into it," she added.

For now, Matwiyoff told the Del Mar Times that she's excited to keep her Shark Tank dream alive as she prepares to head to the University of Alabama Honors College.