California Sheriff's Office Helps Bear Family Rescue Cub Trapped in Dumpster

A baby bear, who moved from picnic baskets to something bigger, found themselves stuck on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a baby bear got stuck in a dumpster outside a Kings Beach, California motel.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the incident and sent out several deputies to help the confined cub. When the deputies arrived, they found the cub’s mother and sibling trying to open the dumpster themselves.

After several adorable — but failed — attempts at freeing their family member, the two bears allowed the deputies to help.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s video of the rescue shows the deputies carefully opening the lid of the dumpster and placing a ladder inside the box for the bear cub to use.

Shortly after the ladder was dropped into the dumpster, the bear cub climbed out of the dumpster, dropped to the ground below and ambled off into the trees.