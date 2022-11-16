Calif. Rescue Has Birthday Party for Dog in Shelter Over 2 Years in Hopes of Gifting Pet a Home

Dana is dreaming of a home for her birthday.

The American pit bull terrier mix has resided with the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) for two years after arriving at the California rescue group's Oceanside campus as a stray in 2020.

While Dana has yet to find a forever family since moving into the shelter, she has "won the hearts of everyone who's caring for her," SDHS told PEOPLE.

SDHS's staff is so smitten with Dana that they are determined to find a home for the dog a home and recently threw the newly 7-year-old canine a birthday party to raise awareness about Dana's search for family.

"What are the must-haves for throwing the best birthday party ever? Our checklist includes: decorations, delicious treats, plenty of presents, space for snuggles and zoomies, and TONS of squeaky toys! Oh, and did we forget to mention? This birthday party happens to be for one extremely deserving doggie!" SDHS shared on Facebook alongside a video of Dana enjoying the festivities.

"Dana has been in our care for over TWO YEARS, and while we wish this was a going home party, we welcome any opportunity to celebrate this precious pooch! (After all, you only turn 7 once!) We gathered the official Dana fan club to create a birthday blowout worthy of this amazing mutt — and her reaction made it all worth it!" the post added.

Footage from the party shows Dana eagerly greeting her guests, chewing on toys and treats, and enjoying her time as the center of attention.

SDHS hopes the pup's party inspires an animal lover to adopt the dog and shower her with affection daily.

"There were no candles on her pupcakes, but weDana'sthat Dana's deepest wish is to finally find the home where she can feel this same joy every day. Perhaps with just a teensy bit less fanfare," SDHS wrote on Facebook.

San Diego Humane Society

According to the organization, "Dana is a pure joy. She's active and loves adventures."

The rescue canine would do best in a home with children over 12 and no pets. Dana would also love a house with a big yard, a comfy bed, and patient parents willing to continue her training.

To learn more about Dana and submit your adoption application, visit the dog's SDHS adoption profile.