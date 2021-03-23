California Rescue Caring for Two Jelly Bean-Sized Baby Hummingbirds Found Alone in Tiny Nests

SPCA Monterey County shared that baby hummingbirds, often affected by storms and yard work, are often the first birds they care for each Spring

The SPCA of Monterey County want help protecting their smallest residents.

On Tuesday, the California rescue posted a warning on Facebook to bird lovers.

"Hummingbird nests are tiny, about the size of a golf ball. Hummingbird nestlings are even tinier, around the size of a jelly bean, and weigh about 1/3 the weight of a dime. Because of this, they are nearly impossible to see when trimming trees or shrubs. Please avoid trimming this time of year to let these and other little ones grow and fly!" SPCA Monterey County wrote in the post.

The shelter is familiar with baby hummingbirds' size and fragility because they are caring for some of the little fliers right now. According to a release from SPCA Monterey County, baby hummingbirds are often the first birds of the Spring season to end up at their SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. The center is caring for two baby hummingbirds at the moment, who were found alone in tiny nests, along with several dove and pigeon nestlings.

SPCA Monterey County didn't reveal how the two baby hummingbirds came into their care, but they did mention that little hummingbirds are often rescued after storms or yardwork disturbs their nests.

Before taking in baby hummingbirds, the rescue center makes an effort to reunite the tiny animals with their parents if they can be found nearby. If the baby bird's parents can't be found, or the animal is injured, the SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will care for the hummingbird until its ready to be released back into the wild.