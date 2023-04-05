California Officials Searching for Person Who Abandoned an Injured Golden Retriever in a Trash Bag

A golden retriever mix is safe after someone dumped the injured dog under a California overpass.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for the abuser who left the golden retriever puppy — estimated to be about four months old — in a garbage bag to die.

The sheriff's office shared on Facebook that a motorist discovered the "severely injured and underweight" canine under the Buena Vista/Highway 1 overpass on March 26.

"The animal showed evidence of abuse and was stuffed into a plastic garbage bag before being left on the side of the road," the post said of how the puppy was found.

"We are looking for the public's assistance in a recent horrific animal abuse case," the authorities added.

Luckily, the sharp-eyed motorist saved the discarded puppy before any more serious harm could come to the canine.

"The motorist alerted the California Highway Patrol, and the responding sergeant immediately transported the dog to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital," the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared on social media.

The golden retriever mix, who has received the nickname Cheddar, is now recovering from "significant injuries and other indications of aggravated animal neglect and abuse" with the help of the veterinary hospital and Santa Cruz County Animal Services.

While Cheddar focuses on healing their physical and emotional wounds, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is working to get justice for the dog. The office is seeking information on Cheddar's former owner and the events that led to the dog being discarded under an overpass in a trash bag.

Anyone with information about Cheddar's case should contact Sergeant Miyoshi at 831-454-7640.

Cheddar is not currently available for adoption, but the puppy could still use support from animal lovers. Those interested in contributing to Cheddar's care are encouraged to donate to Santa Cruz County Animal Services' Extra Mile Fund, which assists animals that require extraordinary veterinary needs.

Santa Cruz County Animal Services expects Cheddar's medical costs to exceed $10,000, as the pup requires around-the-clock care.