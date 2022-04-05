'Frantic' California Man Finds 7-Foot Snake Slithering Through His Sofa
A Chula Vista, California man recently found an unpleasant surprise waiting inside his couch.
According to KGTV, the ABC affiliate in San Diego, the unidentified man encountered a 7-foot snake slithering through his couch.
After the wild encounter, the homeowner phoned So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal. The company's owner, Alex Trejo, told the news outlet that while he responds to similar calls often, this specific encounter was rare.
"This guy calls me, is pretty frantic, and he's like, 'There's a snake in my couch,' " said Trejo, per KGTV.
Trejo visited the man's home and was shocked to find a snake not native to California in the sofa.
"I literally lift the cushion, and there this giant 7-foot Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is just coiled up right behind the cushion," he added.
He continued, "You'd be more lucky to find a Rolex sitting on the ground than a snake like this."
RELATED: Defiant Snake Island Soldiers Are Actually 'Alive and Well' Despite Earlier Reports, Military Says
Vietnamese blue beauty rat snakes are not venomous, but the reptile Trejo found did get defensive while being picked up.
"He didn't get my skin, but he actually got the lining of my shirt," he added, noting that the snake, which he took away with him, had a respiratory infection.
Vietnamese blue beauty rat snakes are native to tropical climates in Southeast Asia and require a warm basking area when kept as pets, according to the Northampton Reptile Centre. Trejo told KGTV that the snake from the couch is ill due to being out of a climate-controlled environment.
Trejo stated it is legal to keep the snake as a pet and believes this particular one might have escaped from its owner. It is unclear how the snake ended up in the couch where it was found. The couch's owner is not the owner of the snake, according to KGTV.