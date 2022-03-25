Jose Manuel Perez has allegedly been illegally importing lizards, snakes, and other reptiles into the country since 2016

California Man Accused of Smuggling 1,700 Reptiles into the U.S.

A California man was charged on Thursday with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong since 2016, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles announced in a press release.

Last month, Jose Manuel Perez, also known as Julio Rodriguez, was found at the United States-Mexico border with 60 reptiles — including dozens of lizards and four snakes — concealed inside his jacket pockets, groin area, and pant legs, officials said.

Perez, 30, allegedly told customs officials that "the animals were his pets."

He is charged with one count of conspiracy, nine counts of smuggling goods into the United States, and two counts of wildlife trafficking, the press release stated.

His sister Stephany Perez is also facing charges of conspiracy in the case. She allegedly assisted with the smuggling business, particularly when her brother was incarcerated, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Perez siblings and their co-conspirators are accused of using "social media to buy and to negotiate the terms of the sale and delivery of wildlife in the United States" from January 2016 to February 2022, according to the press release.

They are accused of posting ads on social media to sell the smuggled animals and of using photos and videos that depict the animals being collected in the wild.

The animals — including Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles, and Mexican beaded lizards — were allegedly imported from Mexico and Hong Kong without obtaining the necessary permits.

Perez allegedly would pay his co-conspirators to pick up the wildlife from Cuidad Juarez International Airport in Mexico and then bring the animals to El Paso, Texas. He is accused of paying them a "crossing fee" to bring animals over the border.

Once the animals had arrived in the U.S., they were allegedly transported to Perez's then-residence in Missouri and later to his new home in Oxnard, California.

Jose Perez has been in federal custody since his arrest on February 25 and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.