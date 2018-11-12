Malibu Wine Safaris Says Famous Giraffe Safe from Wildfires as Celebs Slam Venue for Reportedly Not Evacuating Animals

Celeb-loved Stanley the giraffe is seemingly safe as two wildfires continue to devastate southern California, but animal rights critics are still concerned about him and his fellow residents at Malibu Wine Safaris.

Malibu Wine Safaris is home to dozens of exotic animals, and it was directly in the path of the Woolsey fire, which has since spread across 91,000 acres. Khloé Kardashian, 34, who encountered Stanley when she visited the venue during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, initially called attention to the potential risk the Safaris’ animals were exposed to.

“Y’all know I have a special place for giraffes in my heart! All animals but I am being told that all animals from Malibu wines safari are safe!! I didn’t think they would do that to Stanley. That’s a fake report,” the reality star tweeted on Saturday after a family member told her Stanley was left “alone in the fire.”

Other celebrities expressed concern for the winery’s animals on Saturday, too, including Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter, 20, who wrote: “Can anyone assist in getting Stanley the giraffe to a safe place??? He’s currently stuck in the Malibu wine safari area and is not safe. Please. This entire situation is devastating for everyone, and I just won’t be able to handle hearing that Stanley couldn’t be saved. Please.”

Former ‘NSYNC member Lance Bass, 39, also showed support for the cause by retweeting comments implying Stanley and other Malibu Safaris animals were unsafe.

The most vocal celebrity advocate on Stanley’s behalf has been Whitney Cummings. The 36-year-old comedian was not swayed when Malibu Wine Safaris posted an Instagram of Stanley, asserting that he was safe, on Saturday.

“Our amazing animal care and facilities team began preparing for evacuations late last night and because of their efforts we have survived the fire,” read the caption of the photo. “Our management team and animal trainers are onsite right now feeding, providing water, repairing enclosures, and caring for our animal family (including Stanley). While we have lost a considerable portion of our barns and facilities, our primary concern is the lives our animal and human families. We have a small number of number of animals unaccounted for but the search is continuing through the night. Your offers of support are deeply appreciated and as we begin the reconstruction process we will reach out to neighbors to help with this process!”

The venue has not given an update on the status or whereabouts of its animals since.

Cummings visited the facility herself over the weekend to check on the safety of the animals, and even brought them food. She shared a picture of the fire damage near Stanley’s enclosure to show how close he was to danger, and criticized the venue’s staff for not evacuating its animals.

On Monday afternoon, Cummings shared that she’d employed exotic veterinarians to assess the safety of the animals at the Safaris, Stanley included.

“Believe it or not, I don’t want to be in a public beef with a zoo,” the 2 Broke Girls creator wrote. “Now vets are going to help and they can decide what’s best from here … Nothing else to do right now … People way smarter than me are assessing the situation.”

Upon seeing Cummings’ Instagrams, Kardashian changed her tune, tweeting, “I am so upset by this!!!! I wanted to believe them.”

It’s unclear which animals are safe and how much danger they will (or won’t) be in as the fires continue to spread. At the time of Cummings’ most recent post, the Woolsey fire was 20 percent contained.

Malibu Wine Safaris did not yet reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.