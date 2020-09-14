California Firefighters Rescue Big Dog Caught in a Small Pipe 8 Feet Underground

The rescue required one firefighter to wriggle into the pipe with an air supply line

Firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department were called to help with a tight squeeze on Saturday.

According to a post from the California fire department, "fire crews responded to a dog stuck in an irrigation pipe on Pioneer Avenue near Valley Home at 7:45 last night. The dog was approximately 60 feet inside of an 18-inch lateral pipe 8 feet underground."

Due to this unique situation, the Modesto Fire Department Technical Rescue Team was brought in for "confined space rescue."

One of the team's members wriggled 50 feet into the pipe from an irrigation vault to safely retrieve the dog, who is old and hard of hearing, reports The Modesto Bee. The rescue took about two hours and required the firefighter in the pipe to use an air supply line and have a backup air tank on his person. Other rescuers watched on and monitored the firefighter's air levels.

