California Family 'Overjoyed' to be Reunited With Dog Lost in Mudslide

Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say.

Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post.

"After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel, Chloe the dog was found alive," the caption shared of the joint effort by Urban Search and Rescue teams along with San Bernardino County Fire Department.

San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram

The video shows the ecstatic small black dog licking the faces of its owners while wagging her tail uncontrollably. Her family are all grinning with delight at being reunited while saying, "Chloe!" repeatedly.

"Rescuers found her in a void space surrounded by dense mud and debris. Chloe was reunited with her family, who were overjoyed to see her. Chloe even thanked her rescuers. 🐶" the Fire Department's caption went on.

Chloe even thanked her rescuers, giving the firefighters special attention and excitement.

"This is a very sweet dog and I'm very glad that we were able to help you guys out," one fire official can be heard saying in the video.

Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over last weekend.

According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Sept. 12, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernardino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in.

A video posted to Twitter from resident Roger Seheult showed a large amount of mud covering the roads and parking lot outside of Oak Glen Steakhouse Saloon.

The restaurant started a GoFundMe campaign to help employees affected by the mudslides, which has raised nearly $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt," the organizer wrote, before noting that the mudslides "obliterated 70% of our steakhouse/dining room and kitchen" and also destroyed their equipment. "It's all ruined," they wrote.

Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty

Per the AP, search teams looked through the streets for people in need of help after the mudslides.

"We have boulders that moved through that weigh multiple tons," Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department told the news agency. "It could take days just to find all the cars that are missing because they are completely covered by mud."

Crews did not find anyone in need of rescue and no one was reported missing, reported USA Today.

Los Angeles firefighters were called to help several drivers stuck in mud and debris the same weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles, 24 vehicles and 53 people were "accounted for" after mudslides hit the Lake Hughes area Sept. 10. The L.A. County Fire Department shared video showing a large amount of mud on the road.

"That mud came up really fast up around the headlights, and so they all kind of needed help out of their vehicles," an L.A. County Fire Department official told the Los Angeles Times.