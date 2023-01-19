Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard

Anne and Masa Hayashi's 11-year-old Bichon Frisé Yuki lost an eye in an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month

Published on January 19, 2023 01:15 PM
A mother coyote and her two female offspring take some time off from hunting to romp in a meadow along the northcoast of California.
Photo: Getty

A California couple is warning fellow dog owners after their beloved pup lost an eye following an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month.

Anne and Masa Hayashi, who own an 11-year-old Bichon Frisé named Yuki, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that their canine companion was attacked by six of the wild animals when the coyotes snuck into the couple's yard through an eight-inch gap under their fence.

Yuki's owners said they felt "shock" when they discovered their 15-pound pup in the yard after the attack on New Year's Day.

Anne told the outlet, "He was in terrible shape."

"Everyone thinks if your pets are behind the fence, they're safe. They're not," she added.

Dog's footprint in the mud.
Getty

Masa told NBC Bay Area that he'd seen one or two coyotes in his area previously, but never more than that amount.

"Six coyotes. They can attack small dogs, big dogs, and what's even more scary [is] they can attack children, and that would be a sad scenario," he said.

The couple — who have since put up mesh around the opening in their fence to prevent another visit from the animals — also learned of a different coyote attack when they were canvassing their area.

"I heard a dog was attacked, but not as bad as Yuki," said Anne.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Rescues 2-Year-Old Daughter from Coyote Attack in Their Front Yard

Speaking with NBC Bay Area, Peter Tira of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said coyotes can often attack pets.

"As coyotes spend time in neighborhoods, they become bolder and more comfortable with people, and they become more aggressive," he said. "We've seen them take pets, small dogs, and quite often, it's avoidable and preventable. But it takes a neighborhood effort."

Tira noted that neighbors could keep coyotes away from their property by keeping all food indoors, sealing garbage, eliminating rat infestations, and making loud noises should they see the animal.

